Beginning shortly after 8 p.m. at the town hall, Brad Harguth served as moderator for the Wilmington Township annual meeting on Tuesday, March 14.Clerk/treasurer Melissa Schroeder presented the financial report for 2022, showing a beginning checking account balance of $260,481.85 and ending balance of $298,356.25.

Wilmington Township has 38.626 miles of roads, the second highest number of miles in Houston County. Black Hammer Township is number one with 39.260 miles of township roads. Wilmington Township has 41 named roads. For fire and ambulance services, Houston County State Aid Highway #28 and Church Rd. divide the township, with Caledonia and Eitzen providing services east of the highway/road and Spring Grove providing services to the west. These emergency services work well together to provide mutual aid as needed.

