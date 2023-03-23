Beginning shortly after 8 p.m. at the town hall, Brad Harguth served as moderator for the Wilmington Township annual meeting on Tuesday, March 14.Clerk/treasurer Melissa Schroeder presented the financial report for 2022, showing a beginning checking account balance of $260,481.85 and ending balance of $298,356.25.
Wilmington Township has 38.626 miles of roads, the second highest number of miles in Houston County. Black Hammer Township is number one with 39.260 miles of township roads. Wilmington Township has 41 named roads. For fire and ambulance services, Houston County State Aid Highway #28 and Church Rd. divide the township, with Caledonia and Eitzen providing services east of the highway/road and Spring Grove providing services to the west. These emergency services work well together to provide mutual aid as needed.
In the absence of board chairman Wes Lapham, Todd Olerud gave the road and bridge report. The treasurer report shows total receipts for the road and bridge fund amounted to $221,740.73, with disbursements of $202,424.98. The need for snow removal was less because there wasn’t much snow in 2022. The amount paid to On-Grade for road maintenance was $90,000. They do a good job. We stocked up on rock in 2021. The road bans went into effect on March 13. Some brush and tree cutting was done.
The replacement of two bridges on Wiebke Hill Road have been engineered and the projects are ready to go this summer. Scheduled for replacement in 2024 are the bridges on Oakland Drive and Sylling Road. The township’s responsibility will be $20,000 for each bridge, for a total of $80,000.
Lonnie Tweeten, a guest at the meeting, complimented the township board for doing a good job with maintaining the roads. On behalf of school bus drivers, he expressed gratitude for the application of gravel in the winter for traction.
Levy approved
The proposed tax levy for 2023 was approved at $230,000, the same total as the previous year. “Ambulance should have more,” township resident Greg Myhre pointed out. After discussion, approval was given to move $2,000 from the general fund to the ambulance fund.
Clerk/treasurer position
Wilmington Township has had a combined clerk and treasurer position for over 30 years. The state of Minnesota requires towns/townships to have an outside audit if its revenues are more than $272,000. For the last few years, the township has been required to go through an outside CPA firm for audits, which started out costing around $2,500. Each year, the cost has risen considerably and is currently up to $5,000 or more.
There was discussion at the annual meeting about the possibility of splitting the positions to save the cost of the audit and split the current salary between a clerk and treasurer. The split, and any adjustments to the salaries, would be at the discretion of the board. The consensus was to advertise for a clerk position. Melissa Schroeder stated she is willing to continue serving the combined position if there is no interest from the public on selecting a clerk.
Donations
Representing the Houston County Fair/Agricultural Society, Lonnie Tweeten reported that last year all 17 townships gave donations. With the generous support we were able to replace the roof on the office building. With the basic monthly upkeep, such as electric, water and insurance, it is often difficult to endure minor maintenance projects that are long overdue. After assessing the fairgrounds for capital improvement projects it was decided that this year we would like to replace some outdated lighting in exhibit buildings, Tweeten stated.
He also noted that one of the difficult parts for planning the fair is getting carnivals. The state is hard on carnival inspections. There was no carnival at last year’s fair, nor will there be one at this year’s fair. With the short notice last year they were able to arrange for numerous bouncy house activities for the kids, which went over well. This year they plan to expand on that theme.
Tweeten commented there were twenty-six 4-H youth from 16 Wilmington Township families who showcased at last year’s fair. The fair provides a clean, safe environment for the 4-Hers to display projects, talents, animals and community pride. The fair is also an opportunity for everyone to interact with friends and family, thus the theme, “Where Town and Country Meets.”
As last year, Wilmington residents again gave approval to donate $750 to the Houston County Agricultural Society.
In other business
Publication notices of annual meeting, elections and bids will continue in both the Caledonia Argus and Fillmore County Journal (FCJ), while monthly meeting notices will only be posted in the FCJ.
No change was made in the policy for dust-control chloride on township roads. As in years past, the township pays the first $50, while the remainder is the resident’s responsibility. Bounty for pocket gophers will remain at $2.50 per pair of front feet.
2024 annual meeting
The 2024 annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at the Town Hall, with election polls open 5-8 p.m. and the meeting to follow immediately after counting the votes.
Election results
A total of 11 township residents cast ballots in the election prior to the meeting. All votes re-elected Todd Olerud to a three-year term as supervisor. Other board members include Wes Lapham – Chairman, Melissa Schroeder – clerk/treasurer, and Don Landsom – supervisor.
