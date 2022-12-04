Birthday wishes to Josh Johnson and Quentin Thorson on Dec. 8; Kris Sanness, Linda Kruse and Alyssa Meyer on Dec. 9; Joanne Buxengard on Dec. 10; Brandi Schwartzhoff on Dec. 11; and Steve Soland on Dec. 14.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Don and Bev (Wiemerslage) Landsom, 51 years and Ron and Kim Holty, 29 years on Dec. 11; Charles and Lynette (Myhre) Pederson, 53 years on Dec. 13.
Last Friday night, Spring Grove Legion Post #249 members Robert Karlsbroten, Terry Lund and Gary Buxengard participated with the Caledonia and New Albin Posts for the color guard at the beginning of the Caledonia Christmas parade.
Congratulations to the Spring Grove 9-man football team for placing second in the state championship game last Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium – home of the Minnesota Vikings. In the close game, they were defeated 25 to 28 by Mountain Iron-Buhl.
The Spring Grove American Legion has bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Spring Grove School music concerts:
Friday, Dec. 9 – Band concert at 7 p.m. and Thurs., Dec. 15 – Choir concert at 7:30 p.m. These concerts will be held in the school gymnasium.
Christmas Celebration at the Spring Grove Fest Building on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Music by the school jazz band. Singing by the senior high choir and preschoolers.
Craft/bakery vendors 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. And, Santa Claus is coming to town – bring your kids. Pork chop dinner at 12 noon, with potatoes, gravy, coleslaw and rolls by Red’s IGA. Suggested donation of $13. Carry-outs are available at 11:30 a.m.
RSVP by Dec. 5 to Annette at (507) 458-4046, or leave a message at 507-498-3385 with name, phone number and number of meals. Proceeds will benefit Semcac Senior Dining and the Spring Grove Music Boosters.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Dec. 7 – W-ELCA will meet at 1 p.m. for a business meeting, end-of-the-year disbursement of donations/funds, election of officers and some Christmas fun. Each attendee should bring ONE snack.
Sunday, Dec. 11 – 10 a.m. Christmas Celebration service, including lessons and carols, and music by the church youth. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. After the service, there will be birthday fellowship, games, brunch, food, etc.
Sunday, Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating. Wear your favorite, or least favorite, Christmas sweater or sweatshirt.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
