Birthday wishes to Caty Meyer on March 16; Nathan Olson and Karli Harguth on March 17; Bonnie Meyer, Tonya Johnston, Joshua Olerud and Greta Corpstein on March 19; Todd Olerud and Myia Strike on March 20; Brian Solberg, Marilyn Sanness and Sarah Sobeck on March 21; Christopher Strinmoen and Otis Sanness on March 22.

Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Glenn and Allene Buxengard, 34 years on March 18.

Load comments