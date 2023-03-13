Birthday wishes to Caty Meyer on March 16; Nathan Olson and Karli Harguth on March 17; Bonnie Meyer, Tonya Johnston, Joshua Olerud and Greta Corpstein on March 19; Todd Olerud and Myia Strike on March 20; Brian Solberg, Marilyn Sanness and Sarah Sobeck on March 21; Christopher Strinmoen and Otis Sanness on March 22.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Glenn and Allene Buxengard, 34 years on March 18.
Congratulations to the Spring Grove High School boys basketball team on their win over Hayfield last Saturday afternoon in sectionals at Rochester. The score was 57-46. Their next game will be a match with Goodhue.
The weekend of March 4-5, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Allen, Celia, Marcus and Malia Buxengard traveled to Muskego Wis. for a visit with the Cory Buxengard family and to attend the Lake Denoon Middle School’s musical “Aladdin Jr.” Abigail Buxengard as one of the performers.
Last weekend, Cory, Laurie, Abigail of Muskego, Wis., Jered and Owen Buxengard of Bellechester visited at their parental home. Lorin Pohlman of Wanamingo, Minn., and Charlie and Lorraine Steinhauer of Mt. Horeb, Wis. also visited and all attended the 50th wedding anniversary celebration for Arlyn and Jean Pohlman at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia.
Township annual meeting
In the State of Minnesota, township annual meetings are held on the second Tuesday in March. Wilmington Township residents are reminded to do their civic duty on March 14 by coming to the town hall, where polls will be open from 5-8 p.m., with the meeting to follow at 8 p.m., immediately after counting the votes. Up for election will be one supervisor for a three-year term.
For information about township meetings in the Caledonia/Spring Grove area, refer to an article in last week’s Caledonia Argus.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Week of March 13-17 – volunteers will deliver Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove.
Tuesday, March 14 – W-ELCA Do Day beginning at 1 p.m. to work on mission projects.
Wednesday, March 15 – 6:30 p.m. parish mid-week Lenten worship service AT IMMANUEL.
Sunday, March 19 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. March birthday fellowship to follow the service. Donna Trehus will be hosting.
Wednesday, March 22 – 6:30 p.m. parish mid-week Lenten worship service AT IMMANUEL.
Sunday, March 26 - 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.