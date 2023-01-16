Birthday wishes to Loretta Knutson on January 19; Andrew Schultz on January 20; Kelli Wiemerslage, Colin Fruechte and Marcus Buxengard on January 21; Francis Myhre on January 22; Alice Furey, Alisa Braaten, Brian Zmolek and Dustin Bass on January 23; Kathy Ranzenberger, Carolyn Haugstad and Christine Burtness on January 24; and Jennifer Solberg on January 25.
On January 9, the Wilmington Cemetery Association board met at David Trehus’. They were Don Ingvalson, Gary (and Jan Lee) Buxengard, Lorilyn Dehning and David Trehus. Carol Ann Burtness was absent.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Richard “Dick” Faivre DVM, age 85 of Eitzen, who passed away Tues., January 10 at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 20 at 11 a.m. at Fredrickson Funeral Home in Caledonia, with Pastor Michael McCann officiating. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Last Saturday morning, Wilmington W-ELCA officers met at Ivy Grove Café to plan for year 2023. Present were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee Buxengard; Evie Morey, Tamitha Peter and Joyce Sanness.
The Wilmington Church Council met following worship last Sunday. They were Gretchen Anderson, Don Ingvalson, Keith Haugstad, David Trehus, and Diana Rask. Absent were Josh Myhre and Josh Johnson.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Jan. 22 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. Following worship, congregational and the cemetery association annual meetings. Attendees are invited to join in a meal and celebration of January birthdays fellowship following the meetings. Church Council members and W-ELCA members will provide the food. In the event of inclement weather, the schedule would be moved to Jan. 29.
Sunday, Jan. 29 – 10 a.m. worship service.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
