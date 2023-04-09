Birthday wishes to Truman Tilleraas on April 13; Lois Fruechte and David Trehus on April 14; Mary Friemann and Danika Holty on April 15; Jennifer Ellingson and Austin Meyer on April 16; Jean Middendorf, Fred Voight and Claire Morken-Honl on April 19.

Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Charles and Judy Holten, 49 years on April 13; Steve and Anne (Hendel) Selness, 34 years on April 15.

Load comments