Birthday wishes to Truman Tilleraas on April 13; Lois Fruechte and David Trehus on April 14; Mary Friemann and Danika Holty on April 15; Jennifer Ellingson and Austin Meyer on April 16; Jean Middendorf, Fred Voight and Claire Morken-Honl on April 19.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Charles and Judy Holten, 49 years on April 13; Steve and Anne (Hendel) Selness, 34 years on April 15.
On March 21, Glenn Kinneberg rode with Ed Chapman to the Twin Cities to attend the Saturday evening Aviation Hall of Fame banquet at Mystic Lake. Both are members of the Hall of Fame. Russell and Jody Kinneberg of Plymouth also joined them at the event.
On Thursday morning, April 6, Jan Lee Buxengard represented the women of Wilmington Church at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen for their Women’s Fellowship Communion Breakfast. The annual gathering was attended by ladies from churches in the surrounding area.
Pastor Jim Arends will officiate at the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, April 16 at Wilmington Lutheran Church.
The 16th annual Military Ball will be held Sat., April 22 at the Fest Building in Spring Grove. For more information, contact Gary Buxengard at 507-498-3461.
The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus will present their annual show “Celebrate in Harmony” on Sun., April 23 at 2 p.m. at Cappella Performing Arts Center, 721 King Street in La Crosse.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Tuesday, April 11 – W-ELCA business meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch and afternoon of working on mission projects.
Sunday, April 16 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Jim Arends officiating.
Sunday, April 23 – 10 a.m. worship service. Pastor Steve Meyer will officiate.
Sunday, April 30 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
