May 11 – 165th anniversary of Minnesota’s statehood.
May 17 – 118th anniversary of Norway’s Independence from Denmark.
Birthday wishes to Barbara Arnold and Shirley Gerard on May 12; Emily Stenhoff, Jack Ryan, Katie Brewer, Curtis Myrah, Monica Dotseth and Michelle Voelker on May 13; Sharon Loomis, Hattie Sanness, Max Thorson and Lena Kessler on May 14; Jan Lee Buxengard on May 15; Michelle Henderson, Caitlin Speece and Phillip Paulson on May 16; Glorianne Knox, Leo Privet and Ansley Stickler on May 17.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Karen and Roger Stenhoff, 50 years on May 12; Brent and Angela (Spinden) Poling, 1 year on May 14.
Wilmington Church members who delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove the week of May 1-5 included Keith and Carolyn Haugstad, Evie Morey, Nancy Strike, Don Ingvalson, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard.
On Tues., May 2, Wilmington Church hosted a gathering of pastors of the West Conference of the La Crosse Area Synod. Women of the church served morning coffee, as well as a noon meal following the worship service and program. Workers included Joyce Sanness, Carol Ann Burtness and Jan Lee Buxengard.
Pastors Neal and Nancy Solomonson were guests at Wilmington Lutheran Church on Sunday, May 7, with Pastor Nancy officiating the worship service. Birthday celebration and fellowship took place afterwards, with Gretchen Anderson and Jan Lee Buxengard co-hosting.
Syttende Mai celebration May 17-21 in Spring Grove.
Spring Grove Music and Market: Wednesdays May 17 through September 27 in Viking Memorial Park and on Maple Drive. Market and food 4-7 p.m.; Music 5-7 p.m.
Wed., May 17 - food by Spring Grove Syttende Mai and music by Abby Towne.
Wed., May 24 – food by Waterloo Ridge Church and music by Buck Hollow.
Memorial Day in Spring Grove – Mon., May 29 – 9:45 a.m. Legionnaires, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts march from school to Viking Memorial Park for a short program with patriotic music, reading of Honor Roll, decoration of crosses, laying of wreaths and rifle salute.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, May 14 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Tuesday, May 16 – W-ELCA business meeting beginning at 1 p.m., followed by working on mission projects. Mona Olson will provide snacks.
Sunday, May 21 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
