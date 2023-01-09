Birthday wishes to Janice Doely, Andrew Engen and Jaxon Strinmoen on Jan. 12; Samantha Engen on Jan. 13; Rhonda Morken on Jan. 14; Trisha Oviatt on Jan. 15; Sidney Selness on Jan. 16; Jan Kraabel on Jan. 17; Lynn Solberg, Kelly Petersen and Ashlyn Vickerman on Jan.18.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Rodney and Brenda (Meyer) Weiss, 24 years on Jan. 15; Jared and Nikki (Haake) Sanness, 13 years on Jan. 16.
On New Year’s Eve Day, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard were among Pohlman siblings and cousins who gathered at the home of Elden and Janell Pohlman in rural Caledonia. Others attending were Arlyn Pohlman; Lorin Pohlman of Wanamingo, MN; Howard and Diane Wilson of Oakdale, Wisc.; Charlie and Lorraine Steinhauer of Mt. Horeb, Wis.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Wayne Monson, age 49, who passed away on Dec. 29 after a battle with cancer. A time of remembrance was held last Saturday afternoon at Roble Funeral Home.
Legion Bingo
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news
Sunday, Jan. 15 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Sunday, Jan. 22 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. Following worship, congregational and the cemetery association annual meetings, and also potluck meal to celebrate January birthdays. In the event of inclement weather, the schedule would be moved to January 29.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
