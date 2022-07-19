By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Abbie Fordahl and Lorilyn Dehning on July 22; George Sanness, Ken Koblas and Jesse Kurk on July 23; Rick Solum on July 24; Mike Paulson on July 25; Judy Tollefsrud on July 26; and Evie Morey on July 27.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Ryan and Megan (Kinneberg) Turck, 5 years on July 22; Christine Burtness and Dale VanCleave, 35 years on July 25.
Ozzie and Kay (Trehus) Gilbertson of Lincoln, Neb. visited a few days last week with family members in the area.
Wilmington Lutheran Church members Keith and Carolyn Haugstad, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Donnie Ingvalson, Evie Morey and Nancy Strike delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove the week of July 11-15.
Glenn and Gary Buxengard enjoyed attending the Root River Antique Historical Power Assoc. Inc., 40th annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show west of Spring Valley on July 16. The show featured Oliver and Hart Parr tractors and equipment, as well as classic cars and chain saws.
Jered, Jill, Owen and Ella Buxengard of Bellechester, Minn. met Winnie, Gary and Jan Lee for supper at Little Miami in Freeburg last Sunday.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wed., July 20: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Wilmington Gophers 4-H Club from 4-7 p.m. and music by Buck Hollow 5-7 p.m.
Wed., July 27: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Wilmington Lutheran Church from 4-7 p.m. and music by CBB Jazz Combo 5-7 p.m.
Summer worship service
Sunday, July 31, the annual worship service at 11 a.m. at Portland Prairie Church. Guest minister will be Rev. Cynthia Williams, their River Valley District Superintendent. Come at 10:30 for the hymn sing. Potluck lunch on the church grounds following the service. All are welcome.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 24 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sun., July 31 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Sun., August 7th - Ice Cream Social at the Spring Grove Fest Building, Drive-by only, serving 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Wilmington Lutheran Church.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
