Birthday wishes to Caleb Cody on May 4; Monica Troendle on May 5; Walter Wilhelmson and Stella Soland on May 6; Karlene Qualey and Holly Voight on May 7; Dave Selness and Brad Harguth on May 10.

Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Randy and Larie (Gerard) Wohlert, 44 years on May 5; Dan and Rhonda (Felten) Oehmigen, 17 years on May 6; Lee and Shannon (Wilhelm) Amundson, 17 years on May 8; Dean and Jennifer (Roble) Ellingson, 36 years on May 9.

Load comments