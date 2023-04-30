Birthday wishes to Caleb Cody on May 4; Monica Troendle on May 5; Walter Wilhelmson and Stella Soland on May 6; Karlene Qualey and Holly Voight on May 7; Dave Selness and Brad Harguth on May 10.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Randy and Larie (Gerard) Wohlert, 44 years on May 5; Dan and Rhonda (Felten) Oehmigen, 17 years on May 6; Lee and Shannon (Wilhelm) Amundson, 17 years on May 8; Dean and Jennifer (Roble) Ellingson, 36 years on May 9.
Wilmington Church Council met following worship on Sun., April 23. In attendance were Gretchen and Brian Anderson, Diana Rask and David Trehus.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
May 1-5 - Members to Deliver Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove.
Sunday, May 7 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastors Neal and/or Nancy Solomonson will officiate. Gretchen Anderson will host the May birthday fellowship following the service.
Sunday, May 14 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
