Birthday wishes to Steve Troendle and Noah Doely on May 19; Lonny Tweeten and Abigail Buxengard on May 20; Stuart Dibley, Ben Thorson, Brian Anderson, Kenadee Gerard and Bert Mauss on May 21; Lynne Zotalis on May 22; Tyler Hoscheit, Madison Norman and Jordan Norman on May 23; Deb Myhre, Catherine Ingvalson and Harriet Qualey on May 24.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Josh and June (McCabe) Vatland, 16 years, and Isaac and Kenzie (Lind) Fruechte, 5 years on May 19; Keith and Lisa (Fruechte) Bos, 24 years on May 22; Osei and Emily (Haugstad) Owusu, 8 years on May 23; Andrew and Alyssa (Himlie) Melbostad, 9 years on May 24.
For 31 years, Chuck Anderson and Dave Katz of Aiken, Minnesota have been coming to hunt turkeys on the Glenn Kinneberg farm. They were successful to each get a turkey this year.
JeanAnn Tweeten’s brother John Privet and his daughter Anna of Lake Charles, Louisiana traveled to Minnesota to attend their sister and aunt Karen Voight’s retirement party at Good Times on Sun., May 7th. From May 6-9, John and Anna stayed with JeanAnn and Lonny at their home in Spring Grove.
Last Friday afternoon Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the spring concert at Ridgeway Community School, where grandchildren Marcus and Malia participated.
Syttende Mai celebration May 17-21 in Spring Grove.
Wednesday, May 17 – 7 p.m. in Viking Memorial Park gazebo - Queen coronation and honoree acknowledgements.
Thursday, May 18 – Opening of new visitors center at 149 West. Main Street.
Saturday, May 20 –Noon - Grand parade.
Look for the full schedule of events in the May 10 issue of the Caledonia Argus, or on posters and pamphlets available at Spring Grove businesses.
Spring Grove Music and Market: Wednesdays May 17 through September 27 in Viking Memorial Park and on Maple Drive. Market and food 4-7 p.m.; Music 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17 - food by Spring Grove Syttende Mai committee and music by Abby Towne.
Wednesday, May 24 – food by Waterloo Ridge Church and music by Buck Hollow.
Memorial Day in Spring Grove – Mon., May 29 – 9:45 a.m. Legionnaires, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts march from school to Viking Memorial Park for a short program with patriotic music, reading of Honor Roll, decoration of crosses, laying of wreaths and rifle salute.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
The W-ELCA business meeting and Do Day, that was scheduled for Tues, May 16, has been cancelled. The next meeting will be Tues., June 13.
Sunday, May 21 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sunday, May 28 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.