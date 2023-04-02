Birthday wishes to Charles Holten and Tyler Larson on April 6; Matthew Griffin, Anne Selness, Shannon Eiken, Henrik Johnson and Madelyn VanBenCoten on April 8; Travis Troendle and Bryan Wilhelmson on April 9; Marie Johnson, Jenna Britain and Kalan Meiners on April 10; Rick Landsom, Carol Arneson, Kati Bergey and Lydia Petersen on April 11; Doris Doely, Lisa Myhre, Leon Spinden III, and Kay Gilbertson on April 12.

Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Dean and Connie (Serres) Myhre, 39 years on April 7; Floyd and Darlene Strinmoen, 28 years, and Eric and Leanne Benson, 17 years on April 8; Pat and Christine Troendle, 31 years on April 11.

