Birthday wishes to Charles Holten and Tyler Larson on April 6; Matthew Griffin, Anne Selness, Shannon Eiken, Henrik Johnson and Madelyn VanBenCoten on April 8; Travis Troendle and Bryan Wilhelmson on April 9; Marie Johnson, Jenna Britain and Kalan Meiners on April 10; Rick Landsom, Carol Arneson, Kati Bergey and Lydia Petersen on April 11; Doris Doely, Lisa Myhre, Leon Spinden III, and Kay Gilbertson on April 12.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Dean and Connie (Serres) Myhre, 39 years on April 7; Floyd and Darlene Strinmoen, 28 years, and Eric and Leanne Benson, 17 years on April 8; Pat and Christine Troendle, 31 years on April 11.
On March 28, Gary Buxengard, Commander of Spring Grove Legion Post #249 attended the Houston County Council of the American Legion meeting at the La Crescent Legion Post.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Elden Pohlman of Caledonia who passed away March 29 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse after suffering with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) for five years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Elden is a brother of Jan Lee Buxengard.
Last weekend, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard were among numerous Pohlman/Buxengard relatives who traveled to Mt. Horeb, Wis. to attend the visitation and funeral service for Jan Lee’s first cousin, Lorraine (Wilson) Steinhauer, age 70, who passed away suddenly on March 18 while visiting her Wilson cousins in Apache Junction, AZ.
The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus will present their annual show “Celebrate in Harmony” on Sun., April 23 at 2 p.m. at Cappella Performing Arts Center in La Crosse.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Thursday, April 6 – Wilmington Church women invited to St. Luke’s Church Communion Breakfast at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, April 7 – Good Friday worship service at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Sunday, April 9 – Easter Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Pastor Steve Meyer will officiate.
Tuesday, April 11 – W-ELCA business meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch and afternoon of working on mission projects.
Sunday, April 16 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Jim Arends officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
