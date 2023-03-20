Birthday wishes to Kara Kapplinger on March 23; Craig Landsom and Hailey Normann on March 24; Amanda Myhre on March 25; Andrew Berg on March 26; Tracy Sweeney on March 28; and Corey Landsom on March 29.

Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jim and Faith (Olson) Normann, 17 years on March 24.

