Birthday wishes to Kara Kapplinger on March 23; Craig Landsom and Hailey Normann on March 24; Amanda Myhre on March 25; Andrew Berg on March 26; Tracy Sweeney on March 28; and Corey Landsom on March 29.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jim and Faith (Olson) Normann, 17 years on March 24.
Members of Wilmington Church who delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove the week of March 13-17 included Evie Morey, Nancy Strike, Gary and Winnie Buxengard, Don Ingvalson, Keith and Carrie Haugstad. .
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard received sad news that her first cousin, Lorraine (Wilson) Steinhauer, age 70, of Mt. Horeb, Wis. suffered a heart attack and passed away on March 17 in Phoenix AZ. Lorraine and husband Charlie had visited the Buxengards the weekend before traveling to visit family and friends in Arizona.
Congratulations to the Spring Grove High School boys’ basketball team on their recent Section 1A win over Goodhue by a score of 57-48. They now advance to their first state tournament appearance since 2019, and will play Mankato Loyola on Wed., March 22 at 5 p.m. at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Go Lions!!
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wednesday, March 22 – 6:30 p.m. parish mid-week Lenten worship service AT IMMANUEL.
Sunday, March 26 - 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Wednesday, March 29 – 6:30 p.m. parish mid-week Lenten worship service AT IMMANUEL.
Sunday, April 2 - 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
