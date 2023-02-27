Birthday wishes to Elizabeth Sanness, Devin Ingvalson and Colin Matzke on March 2; Eldon “Bud” Morey, Chase Stoltz and Jennifer Yardley on March 3; Jeff Gerard, Bev Landsom and Everlee Stadtler on March 4; Faith Normann, John Kemp, Angela Myhre, Grace Bulman, Joe Kessler and Zachery Doely on March 5; Daniel Dotseth, Roger Stenhoff and David Sanness on March 6; Marian Bunge, Dianne Gerard, Robert Quinnell, Paul Burtness and Larie Wohlert on March 7; JeanAnn Tweeten, Stephanie Jaster, Marvin Cleven and Logan Sanness on March 8.

Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jeff and Cheyenne (Spinden) Stadtler, 7 years on March 4; Terry and Arlene (Nelson) Olerud on March 8.

Load comments