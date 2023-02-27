Birthday wishes to Elizabeth Sanness, Devin Ingvalson and Colin Matzke on March 2; Eldon “Bud” Morey, Chase Stoltz and Jennifer Yardley on March 3; Jeff Gerard, Bev Landsom and Everlee Stadtler on March 4; Faith Normann, John Kemp, Angela Myhre, Grace Bulman, Joe Kessler and Zachery Doely on March 5; Daniel Dotseth, Roger Stenhoff and David Sanness on March 6; Marian Bunge, Dianne Gerard, Robert Quinnell, Paul Burtness and Larie Wohlert on March 7; JeanAnn Tweeten, Stephanie Jaster, Marvin Cleven and Logan Sanness on March 8.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jeff and Cheyenne (Spinden) Stadtler, 7 years on March 4; Terry and Arlene (Nelson) Olerud on March 8.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Evelyn Halverson, 89 of Caledonia, who passed away on February 18th. Her funeral service was held on Sat., February 25 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eitzen.
Township annual meeting
In the State of Minnesota, township annual meetings are held on the second Tuesday in March. Wilmington Township residents are reminded to do their civic duty on March 14 by coming to the town hall, where polls will be open from 5-8 p.m., with the meeting to follow at 8 p.m., immediately after counting the votes. Up for election will be one supervisor for a three-year term.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wednesday, March 1 – 6:30 p.m. parish mid-week Lenten worship service AT IMMANUEL.
Sunday, March 5 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Wednesday, March 8 – 6:30 p.m. parish mid-week Lenten worship service AT IMMANUEL.
Sunday, March 12 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
