Birthday wishes to Darin Bratland, Jacque Wennes and Jaden Weiss on March 31; Angela Engen on April 2; Daryl Melbostad on April 3; Alexis Zotalis and Kandis Privet on April 5.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Steve and Diane (Egge) Guberud, 23 years on March 31; Neil and Sandy (Hanson) Morey, 12 years on April 2; Michael and Kay (Fruechte) Paulson, 30 years on
April 3; George and Joyce (Diersen) Sanness, 53 years on April 4.
Congratulations to the Spring Grove High School Lions boys’ basketball team on a 68 to 43 victory over the Cherry Tigers to garner third place in State Section 1A tourney last Saturday. The Lions finished the season 31 and 2. The last time the Lions placed third in the tourney was in an overtime victory in 2019.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wednesday, March 29 – 6:30 p.m. parish mid-week Lenten worship service AT IMMANUEL.
Sunday, April 2 – 10 a.m. Palm Sunday worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Friday, April 7 – Good Friday worship service at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Sunday, April 9 – Easter Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Pastor Steve Meyer will officiate.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
