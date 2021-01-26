By Jan Lee Buxengard
Birthday wishes to Aaron Doely on Jan. 31; Muriel Wiemerslage and Emily Owusu on Feb. 1; Dick Amundson on Feb. 3; Arlen Doely, Lee Amundson and Melissa Loomis on Feb. 4; and Jared Sanness on Feb. 5.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Arlen and Janice (Horn) Doely, 66 years, and Alan and Nancy (Sylling/Monson) Thomas 22 years on January 30; Chad and Tara (Trehus) Espelien 4 years on Feb. 4.
Congratulations to Angie Myhre and Tom Schultz of Minneapolis on the birth of a son, Andrew Carl Schultz, on January 20 at a Minneapolis hospital. Birth weight 8 lbs.; length 20.5 inches. Grandparents are Naomi Myhre of Caledonia, Carl and Patricia Schultz of Summit, Wis. Great grandparents are Marion Schultz and Sue Landretti of Wausau, Wis.
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sat., January 30 – 10 a.m. - W-ELCA officers and committees will meet to plan for 2021.
Sun., January 31 – Worship service at 10 a.m.
Sun., February 7 – Worship service at 10 a.m., followed by the congregation and cemetery association annual meetings.
Because of the uncertainty of week-to-week worship services due to availability of supply pastors, please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Announcements will also be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
