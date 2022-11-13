Birthday wishes to Evan Holty on Nov. 17; Cindy Melbostad and Bailey Ewing on Nov. 18; Wayne Monson and Kylie Hanson on Nov. 19; Whitney Bingham and Cashton Newgaard on Nov. 20; Karla Bloem, Darlene Quinnell and Matthew Friemann on Nov. 21; Debbie Lawson and Joyce Sanness on Nov. 23.
Wedding anniversary are extended to Michael and Amy (Schansberg) Sylling, 18 years on Nov. 20.
Christian Myrah was the speaker at the Veterans Day program, held at the Spring Grove School Auditorium. Members of Spring Grove American Legion Post #249 posted the Colors.
The high school choir, under the direction of Bethany Engen, sang the National Anthem and also “A Tribute to the Armed Services.” The Piecemakers Quilt Guild presented quilts to veterans Jeff Tyribakken, Joel Johnson and Gary Glasrud. Several of the veterans enjoyed visiting with fourth grade students, while eating lunch with them in the school cafeteria.
The Legion Post Auxiliary, with assistance from the Spring Grove Trap Shooting team and coaches, served supper to Legion members and their family.
Legion Bar Bingo
The Spring Grove American Legion has bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
NOTE: NO Bingo on Nov. 23 in observance of Thanksgiving Eve.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Tuesday, Nov. 15 – W-ELCA will meet at the church at 12 noon for brunch/lunch and a business meeting. Remember to bring your Thankoffering.
Sunday, Nov. 20 – 10 a.m. worship service – Christ the King Sunday – A Worship for the Church Year, including hymns and readings from each season of the church year).
Wednesday, Nov. 23 – 7 p.m. - Thanksgiving Eve worship service of Wilmington and St. Luke’s Churches AT ST. LUKE’S in Eitzen, with Pastor Michael McCann officiating. Anyone interested in singing in a combined choir for the service, will practice beginning at 6 p.m. to sing at the 7 p.m. service. Contact Jan Lee Buxengard for a copy of the music.
Sunday, Nov. 27 – 10 a.m. worship with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
