Birthday wishes to David Holten and Gretchen Anderson on May 25; Nancy Strike, Kipp Otterness and Cassie Rauk on May 26; Gerald Bratland on May 27; Grace Mauss on May 28; Scott Doely, Ed Troendle and Peyton Hoscheit on May 30; Kevin Anderson, Naomi Fruechte and Carter Espelien on May 31.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to John and Bonnie Meyer, 44 years on May 25; Jamie and Kara Kapplinger on May 27; Reggie and Brandi (Meyer) Schwartzhoff, 7 years on May 28; Stuart and Ruth (Waldron) Dibley, 68 years, Keith and Char (Betz) Meiners, 36 years, Cory and Laurie (Hauenstine) Buxengard, 24 years, Corey and Amber (Kieffer) Strinmoen 13 years on May 29; Steven and Joanne (Bakewell) Buxengard 43 years on May 31.
On the evening of May 18, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the Winona Middle School orchestra concert, where granddaughter, Celia, played cello.
Glenn Kinneberg had a full house last weekend with Russell and Jody Kinneberg of Playmouth, Minn. and Ryan, Megan, Lily, Arthur and Laura Turck of Milwaukee, Wis. all visiting and taking in the Spring Grove Syttende Mai celebration.
Last Saturday afternoon, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard were among family and friends attending the funeral service and Celebration of Life for Jan Lee’s brother, Elden Pohlman, at the Schulze Livestock Barn on the Houston County Fairgrounds. Elden, age 72, passed away on March 29 after a five-year battle with ALS.
Sincere sympathy to the Dan Oehmigen family on the death of Dan’s father, Henry “Hank” Oehmigen, 88, of rural La Crescent, who passed away May 10th. Visitation will be held on Fri., May 26 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Hokah, and on Sat., May 27 from 10 a.m. before the 11 a.m. memorial service at the church.
Spring Grove Music and Market: on Wednesdays through September 27 in Viking Memorial Park and on Maple Drive. Market and food 4-7 p.m.; Music 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24 – food by Waterloo Ridge Church; music by Buck Hollow.
Wednesday, May 31 – food by Spring Grove Music Boosters; music by Joe Cody.
Memorial Day in Spring Grove – Mon., May 29 – 9:45 a.m. Legionnaires, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts march from school to Viking Memorial Park for a short program with patriotic music, reading of Honor Roll, decoration of crosses, laying of wreaths and rifle salute.
Legion Bingo:
Please note: The Spring Grove American Legion will NOT be having bar bingo on Wednesday nights through September 27 while the weekly Farmer’s Market, food and music in the park event takes place.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, May 28 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Sunday, June 4 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating. Graduation quilt presentation will take place during worship and fellowship time and treats will follow the service.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
