Birthday wishes to Ron Troendle, Kenny Privet, Derek Voight, Betty Voight, Landon Meyer and Jaxon Farley on March 9; Don Ingvalson and Joe Engen on March 10; Eric Oitzman, Karen Ryan and Haley Halverson on March 11; Matthew Myrah and Benjamin Streukens on March 12; Karleigh Petersen on March 13; Kevin Fruechte and Maria Graf on March 14; David Wiebke and Mona Olson on March 15.

Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Marvin and Mavis (Pohlman) Cleven, 45 years on March 9; Ryan and Katie (McCarthy) Mauss, 7 years on March 10.

Load comments