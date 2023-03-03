Birthday wishes to Ron Troendle, Kenny Privet, Derek Voight, Betty Voight, Landon Meyer and Jaxon Farley on March 9; Don Ingvalson and Joe Engen on March 10; Eric Oitzman, Karen Ryan and Haley Halverson on March 11; Matthew Myrah and Benjamin Streukens on March 12; Karleigh Petersen on March 13; Kevin Fruechte and Maria Graf on March 14; David Wiebke and Mona Olson on March 15.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Marvin and Mavis (Pohlman) Cleven, 45 years on March 9; Ryan and Katie (McCarthy) Mauss, 7 years on March 10.
Township annual meeting
In the State of Minnesota, township annual meetings are held on the second Tuesday in March. Wilmington Township residents are reminded to do their civic duty on March 14th by coming to the town hall, where polls will be open from 5-8 p.m., with the meeting to follow at 8 p.m., immediately after counting the votes. Up for election will be one supervisor for a three-year term.
Check an article in this week’s Caledonia Argus for information about township meetings in the Caledonia/Spring Grove area.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wednesday, March 8 – 6:30 p.m. parish mid-week Lenten worship service AT IMMANUEL.
Sunday, March 12 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Tuesday, March 14 – W-ELCA Do Day beginning at 1 p.m. to work on mission projects.
Wednesday, March 15 – 6:30 p.m. parish mid-week Lenten worship service AT IMMANUEL.
Sunday, March 19 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
