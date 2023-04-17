Birthday wishes to Alan Fruechte on April 20; McKenna Newgaard on April 23; Katie Sobeck and Charles Beckjord on April 24; Scott Bingham, David Engen and Alex Guillien on April 26.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Robert and Tammi (Waldera) Engen 34 years, and Christopher and Tammy (Olerud) Petersen, 17 years on April 22; Dean and Vicki (Sanness) Dehning 40 years on April 23; Paul and Rhonda Myhre 41 years on April 24.
Wilmington Church W-ELCA met at the church on April 11 for business meeting at 10 a.m. Noon lunch was potluck. In the afternoon they worked on mission projects, including assembling 29 personal care kits and 14 baby kits, tying 7 quilts and rolling 50 bandages. Members present were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Carolyn Haugstad, Evie Morey, Mona Olson, Harriet Qualey, and Joyce Sanness.
After playing chair volleyball at the Legion on April 13, Arland Folstad was surprised with a gathering of family and friends to celebrate his 90th birthday.
The Military Ball planning committee met at the Spring Grove Legion last Saturday to finalize plans for the upcoming event. Present were Gary and Jan lee Buxengard, Fordyce Brevig, Arlyn Pohlman, Randy Denstad, Lucille Lemke, John Geiwitz and Nancy Dahl.
Gary, Allen, Celia, Marcus, Malia and Jered Buxengard put four older model Oliver tractors and plows to work turning the soil at the family farm last weekend.
Pastor Jim Arends officiated the worship service at Wilmington Lutheran Church last Sunday and enjoyed seeing numerous familiar faces in attendance. He had served Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove for many years and recently retired as La Crosse Area Synod Bishop.
The 16th annual Military Ball will be held Sat., April 22 at the Fest Building in Spring Grove. For more information, contact Gary Buxengard at 507-498-3461.
The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus will present their annual show “Celebrate in Harmony” on Sun., April 23 at 2 p.m. at Cappella Performing Arts Center, 721 King Street in La Crosse.
Spring Grove American Legion Post and Auxiliary will meet on Monday, April 24 for supper at 6 p.m., followed by their respective monthly business meetings beginning at 7 p.m.
Legion Bingo:
The Spring Grove American Legion conducts bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, April 23 – 10 a.m. worship service. Pastor Steve Meyer will officiate. Celebration of April birthdays will follow, as well as a meeting of the Church Council.
Sunday, April 30 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
May 1-5 - Members to Deliver Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove.
Please contact me to share family news, community events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday in late afternoon or early evening.
