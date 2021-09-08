By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Hope you had a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend!
Birthday wishes to Andrea Pearson and Garret Peter on Sept. 11; Cole Ellis, Lois Poshusta and Amber Meiners on Sept. 12; Karl Sylling, Sidney Myhre, Bethany Engen and Abby Myhre on Sept. 13; Gary Privet, RuthAnn Dibley and Zachary Sanness on Sept. 14; Jill Britain, Darci Cleven, Amy Sylling and Darin Kampschroer on Sept. 16.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Greg and Jean (Diersen) Middendorf 46 years on Sept. 13; Jeremy and Danielle (Dehning) Myhre 8 years on Sept. 14; Chad and Kelly (Melbostad) Rohland 14 years on Sept. 15.
Members of Wilmington Lutheran Church who delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove the week of August 30 – Sept. 3 were: Don Ingvalson, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Nancy Strike, Evie Morey, Keith and Carolyn Haugstad, Garret and Gavin Peter.
With an early deadline due to the Labor Day weekend, there wasn’t much that happened to report for this week’s news column.
Music in the Park:
At the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area:
Wednesday, September 8 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Houston County Cattlemen 4-7 p.m., music by Ford and Marge Brevig 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 15 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by BBG’s 4-7 p.m., music by Seven Rivers Jazz 5-7 p.m.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, September 12 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sunday, September 19 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
