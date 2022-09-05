Birthday wishes to Rachel Norman on Sept. 8; Keith Haugstad, Mike Middendorf, Kristine Myhre, Sam Ellingson and Amber Meiners on Sept. 9; Brian Wiemerslage and Jerek Vatland on Sept. 10; Andrea Pearson and Garret Peter on Sept. 11; Cole Ellis, Lois Poshusta and Amber Meyer on Sept. 12; Karl Sylling, Sidney Myhre, Bethany Engen, and Abby Myhre on Sept. 13; Gary Privet, RuthAnn Dibley and Zachary Sanness on Sept. 14.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jered and Jill (Brinkman) Buxengard, 21 years on Sept. 8; Dick and Julie Amundson, 45 years and Peter and Lynda (Palen) Privet, 22 years on Sept. 10; Greg and Jean (Diersen) Middendorf, 47 years on Sept. 13; Jeremy and Danielle (Dehning) Myhre, 9 years on Sept. 14.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wednesday, Sept. 7: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Wilmington Church 4-7 p.m. and music by Charlie Warner 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church 4-7 p.m. and music by Cheech 5-7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., Sept. 7 – Wilmington ladies will serve food 4-7 p.m. at Spring Grove’s Farmers’ Market/Music in the Park.
Sunday, Sept. 11–10 a.m. worship with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. Following the service, September birthdays will be celebrated. Hostess will be Aimee Johnson.
Sunday, Sept. 18–10 a.m. worship with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
