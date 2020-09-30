By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Eleanor Engen and Blaine Schuldt on October 2; Kaare Sanness, Linda McLaughlin and Ella Owusu on October 4; Tanner Myhre on October 5; Haley Holty on October 6; Gary Buxengard, Keegan Bergey, Kyle Buxengard and Darlene Schwartzhoff on October 8.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Steve and Connie (Morey) Schoh 27 years on October 2; Greg and Lola (Rostad) Guillien 41 years, Todd and Lisa (Sylling) Johnson eight years, and Nathan and Erica (Myhre) Rask two years on October 6; Paul and Laura (Stoltz) Wohletz 20 years on October 7.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Steven Edgar Quinnell, age 63, who passed away Sept. 26. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thurs., October 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to services on Thursday.
CORRECTION: On Sunday, Sept. 20, fifth graders Julie Britain and Max Thorson each received a Bible from the Wilmington Lutheran Church congregation. The presentation was made by Pastor Kris Fahey during the outdoor worship service.
The Wilmington Church W-ELCA met at the church on Tues., Sept. 22, beginning with a business meeting, followed by potluck noon meal, and then an afternoon of working on mission projects. Present were Carol Ann Burtness, Winnie and Jan Lee Buxengard, Carrie Haugstad, Evie Morey and Naomi Myhre. Mission work accomplished included assembling 24 personal care kits, 13 baby care kits and five quilts for Lutheran World Relief, and also rolling 55 bandages for Global Health Ministries.
On Thursday morning of last week, a much-needed rainfall in the amount of 1.6 inches was recorded at the Gary Buxengard farm. Some nearby areas received more and some got less.
Last Saturday, Winnie, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the combined birthday party for Garret, age 10, and Gavin, soon to be age 8, at the Shawn and Tamitha Peter home, rural Mabel.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., October 4 – 9:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion. Weather permitting, the service will be held on the church lawn; otherwise in the church sanctuary and practicing social distancing.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
