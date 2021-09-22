By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Corey Strinmoen, Vicky Kurk and Joshua Doely on Sept. 25; Susan Spinden and Briana Meyer on Sept. 26; Deborah Engen, Jonathan Engen, Robert Engen and Jonah Wohlert on Sept. 27; Judy Fruechte, Stacy Meyer and Leah Myhre on Sept. 28; Cassandra Engen and Wendy Storlie on Sept. 29; Nathan Doely on Sept. 30; Allene Buxengard, Jackie Cody and Sydnee Halverson on October 1.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Kaare and Karen (Ferrian) Sanness 28 years on Sept. 25; Carol Ann Burtness and LeRoy Williams 6 years on Sept. 26; Shane and Jessica (Wynn) Halverson 18 years, and Kyle and Megan (Kingsley) Buxengard 7 years on Sept. 27; Christopher and Jessica (Hunzeker) Strinmoen 20 years and Bryan and Becky (Myhre) Wilhelmson 3 years on Sept. 29; Jennifer Dotseth and Josh Bauer 6 years on October 1.
Last Thursday evening, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard treated Charlie and Cindy George of Chaseburg, Wis. to pizza at Saxon Hall in Brownsville.
The Wilmington Church Council met following the worship service on Sun., Sept. 19. Present were Kevin Anderson, Gary Buxengard, Keith Haugstad, Joyce Sanness, and David Trehus.
Music in the Park:
At the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area:
Wednesday, September 22 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Wilmington Lutheran Church 4-7 p.m., music by Joe Cody of Wilmington Township. Meal includes barbeque, chips, bar and beverage for $7. It will be a Wilmington Evening all around!
Wednesday, September 29 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Trinity Lutheran Church, music by Charlie Warner 5-7 p.m.
Bloodmobile in Spring Grove
The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in Spring Grove on Thurs., October 7 at the Fest Building from 1-7 p.m. Masks will be required at the site. An appointment can be made by visiting www.redcrossblood.org, finding the Spring Grove drive usually by entering the zip code. Click on the time you would prefer. You may also call Carol Rustad at 507-498-3416 to set up an appointment.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, September 26 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Rolf Svanoe officiating.
Sunday, October 3 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
