Birthday wishes to Cassandra Engen and Wendy Storlie on Sept. 29; Nathan Doely on Sept. 30; Allene Buxengard, Jackie Cody, and Sydnee Halverson on Oct. 1; Eleanor Engen and Blaine Schuldt on Oct.2; Kaare Sanness, Linda McLaughlin and Ella Owusu on Oct. 4; Tanner Myhre on Oct. 5.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Christopher and Jessica (Hunzeker) Strinmoen, 21 years and Bryan and Becky (Myhre) Wilhelmson, 4 years on Sept. 29; Jennifer Dotseth and Josh Bauer, 17 years on Oct. 1; Steve and Connie (Morey) Schoh, 29 years on Oct. 2.
Legion Bar Bingo
The Spring Grove American Legion has restarted bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wednesday, Sept. 28: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Houston County Cattlemen 4-7 p.m. and music by Joe Deschler, D.J. 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Smoke and Chrome 4-7 p.m., and music by Buck Hollow 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and music by Joe Cody 5-7 p.m. Hope everyone enjoyed this 2022 season, which began on May 11th.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Oct. 2 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steven Meyer officiating .
Sunday, Oct. 9 – 10 a.m. Norwegian/English worship service with Pastor Rolf Svanoe officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
