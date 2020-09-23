By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Corey Strinmoen, Vicky Kurk and Joshua Doely on Sept. 25; Susan Spinden and Briana Meyer on Sept. 26; Deborah Engen, Jonathan Engen, Robert Engen and Jonah Wohlert on Sept. 27; Judy Fruechte, Stacy Meyer and Leah Myhre on Sept. 28; Cassandra Engen and Wendy Storlie on Sept. 29; Nathan Doely on Sept. 30; Allene Buxengard, Jackie Cody, and Sydnee Halverson on October 1.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Kaare and Karen (Ferrian) Sanness 27 years on Sept. 25; Carol Ann Burtness and LeRoy Williams 5 years on Sept. 26; Shane and Jessica (Wynn) Halverson 17 years on Sept. 27; Christopher and Jessica (Hunzeker) Strinmoen 19 years, and Bryan and Becky (Myhre) Wilhelmson 2 years on Sept. 29; Jennifer Dotseth and Josh Bauer 5 years on October 1.
Now that there’s been no rainy days for a while, area farmers have been busy chopping corn and gathering in the crops. Please be watchful of farm machinery on the roadways. Safety first!
On Sunday, Sept. 20, fifth graders Jenna Britain and Max Thorson each received a Bible from the Wilmington Lutheran Church congregation. The presentation was made by Pastor Kris Fahey during the outdoor worship service.
Jered Buxengard of Bellechester spent the night of Sept. 15 with his parents Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard. Jered worked on a scaffolding job at Prairie du Chien.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., Sept. 27 – 9:30 a.m. Worship. Weather permitting, the service will be held on the church lawn. Bring a lawn chair. Rain location, inside the church.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
