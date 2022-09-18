Birthday wishes to Nicole Ellis on Sept. 22; Gary Wiemerslage on Sept. 23; Adam Guberud and Robert Ellis on Sept. 24; Corey Strinmoen, Vicky Kurk, Joshua Doely and Josh Vatland on Sept. 25; Susan Spinden and Briana Meyer on Sept. 26; Deborah Engen, Jonathan Engen, Robert Engen and Jonah Wohlert on Sept. 27; Judy Fruechte, Stacy Meyer and Leah Myhre on Sept. 28.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Ben and Laura Thorson, 21 years on Sept. 22; Mark and Dianne (Stoltz) Gerard, 50 years, Pat and Beth (Ellingson) Pederson, 33 years, Todd and Patty (Bauer) Olerud, 29 years on Sept. 23; Ryan and Jessica (Wiestner) Huberty, 6 years on Sept. 24; Kaare and Karen (Ferrian) Sanness, 29 years on Sept. 25; Carol Ann Burtness and LeRoy Williams, 7 years on Sept. 26; Shane and Jessica (Wynn) Halverson, 19 years and Kyle and Megan (Kingsley) Buxengard, 8 years on Sept. 27.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended her Caledonia High School Class of 1964 reunion at Good Times Restaurant in Caledonia Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17. Fourteen classmates and some spouses were in attendance.
Legion Bar Bingo
The Spring Grove American Legion has restarted bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wednesday, Sept. 21: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Smoke and Chrome 4-7 p.m. and music by Shawn Martin 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Houston County Cattlemen 4-7 p.m. and music by Joe Deschler, D.J. 5-7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Sept. 25 – 10 a.m. worship with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating, followed by September birthday fellowship, hosted by Aimee Johnson.
Sunday, Oct. 2 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steven Meyer officiating
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
