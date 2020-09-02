By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Kim Otterness and Travis Storlie on Sept. 4; Steve Buxengard and Addison Kessler on Sept. 5; Lisa Wiebke, Joshua Myhre, Donna Trehus and Tyler Sobeck on Sept. 6; Scott Sanness and Autumn Bass on Sept. 7; Rachel Norman on Sept. 8; Keith Haugstad, Mike Middendorf, Kristine Myhre and Samuel Ellingson on Sept. 9; and Brian Wiemerslage on Sept. 10.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Bradley and Jessica (Groby) Engen 8 years on Sept. 7; Jered and Jill (Brinkman) Buxengard 19 years on Sept. 8; Dick and Julie Amundson 42 years, and Peter and Lynda (Palen) Privet 20 years on Sept. 10.
On August 28, rainfall measuring .3 inches was in the gauge at the Gary Buxengard farm. This is the first rainfall event since the .2 inches recorded on August 14. The ground is very dry and we need rain!
Kenadee Julia Gerard affirmed her baptism at a private confirmation declaration service on Sun., August 30 in the back yard of the Chad and Tara Espelien home. Pastors Kris Fahey and Elizabeth Hermeier co-officiated. Her baptism sponsor Thomas Trehus presented Kenadee at the service.
Other baptism sponsors are Steve and Gloria Gerard and Tom and Shirley Gerard. Kenadee is the daughter of Heath Gerard and Tara Espelien, and granddaughter of Mark and Dianne Gerard and David and Donna Trehus.
Last Sunday, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard visited the Allen and Emily Buxengard family, rural La Crescent.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., Sept. 6 – 9:30 a.m. Worship and Holy Communion. Weather permitting, the service will be held under the shady pine trees on the church lawn. Bring a lawn chair. Rain location, inside the church.
Week of Sept. 8-11 –volunteers needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove.
Looking ahead – Tuesday, Sept. 22 - W-ELCA Do Day and business meeting.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative.
Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
