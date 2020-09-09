By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Andrea Pearson and Garret Peter on Sept. 11; Cole Ellis, Lois Poshusta and Amber Meyer on Sept. 12; Karl Sylling, Sidney Myhre, Bethany Engen and Abby Myhre on Sept. 12; Gary Privet, RuthAnn Dibley and Zachary Sanness on Sept. 14; Jill Britain, Darci Cleven, Amy Sylling and Darin Kampschroer on Sept. 16.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Greg and Jean (Diersen) Middendorf, 45 years on Sept. 13; Jeremy and Danielle (Dehning) Myhre, 7 years on Sept. 13; Chad and Kelly (Melbostad) Rohland, 13 years on Sept. 15.
A much-needed rainfall the morning of August 31, amounted to 1.2 inches in the rain gauge at the Gary Buxengard farm.
Please note - the annual meatball dinner that was scheduled for October 4 at Wilmington Lutheran Church, has been CANCELLED due to the COVID situation.
Looking ahead – Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Wilmington W-ELCA Do Day and business meeting at the church. Mission work of the ladies continues, especially in light of the Aug. 4 Beirut, Lebanon explosion that destroyed three 40-foot shipping containers of Lutheran World Relief mission items, which were stored in the port.
These containers held more than 22,000 Mission Quilts, 100 cartons of School Kits, 300 cartons of Personal Care Kits and 125 cartons of Baby Care Kits that were ready for distribution to more than 24,000 people.
The monetary value of this loss is more than $623,000, PLUS the time quilters and kit-makers put into sewing and assembling these items.
This monetary loss is small compared to the loss of life, but there are men, women and children who are struggling and really need these items. So, the Wilmington Church ladies continue their mission work……
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., Sept. 13 – 9:30 a.m. Worship, followed by fellowship to celebrate September birthdays.
Weather permitting, the service will be held under the shady pine trees on the church lawn. Bring a lawn chair. Rain location, inside the church.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative.
Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
