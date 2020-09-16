By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Darryl Oitzman, Mandi Cleven, Greg Middendorf, Lori Stoltz and Blaine Liudahl on Sept. 18; Mark Gerard, Donella Griffin, Connie Schoh and Rodney Weiss on Sept. 19; Richie Meiners on Sept. 20; Laurie Engen and Creedence Weiss on Sept. 21; Nicole Ellis on Sept. 22; Gary Wiermerslage on Sept. 23; and Adam Guberud and Robert Ellis on Sept. 24.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Mike and Deanna (Vesterse) Solum 21 years on Sept. 18; Verdon and Mona (Sabanish) Olson 62 years, Wayne and Debbie (Gulbranson) Buxengard 45 years and Russell and Karen (Tweeten) Larson 17 years on Sept. 20; Shawn and Tonya (Deters) Johnston 24 years and Troy and Mindy (Buxengard) Norman, two years on Sept. 21; Ben and Laura Thorson 19 years on Sept. 22; Mark and Dianne (Stoltz) Gerard 48 years, Pat and Beth (Ellingson) Pederson 31 years, Todd and Patty (Bauer) Olerud 27 years on Sept. 23; Ryan and Jessica (Wiestner) Huberty four years on Sept. 24.
Much-needed rainfall that lasted all last week has helped the moisture deficit. Now the welcomed sunshine will help dry out the fields for harvesting of corn and beans.
On Sunday, Sept. 6 there was excitement at the Jeff and Tom Gerard farm along County Rd. 27, as one of the stave silos tipped over onto the roadway and spilled it’s newly filled contents of chopped corn all over the ground. Family, friends and neighbors pitched in to help with clean up.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Marion Anderson, age 71 of Eitzen, whose funeral service was held at Wilmington Lutheran Church on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Pastor Kris Fahey officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Wilmington Church members delivered Meals on Wheels the week of Sept. 8-11. Thank you to Darla Hunzeker and Joyce Bergrud who substituted on Tuesday so church members could attend Marion Anderson’s funeral; also, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Nancy Strike, Evie Morey, Keith and Carolyn Haugstad.
Last Thursday, Gary Buxengard (and granddaughter Celia) drove his Oliver 88 tractor in the annual tractor parade ride from Hesper to Mabel. Others riding in the trailer were Jan Lee, Allen, Marcus and Malia Buxengard, Tamitha, Garret and Gavin Peter, and Owen Swenson.
Gary Buxengard was among those who marched with the American Legion Color Guard for the Mabel parade last Saturday and the Spring Grove parade on Sunday.
Visitors at the Gary Buxengard home last weekend and attending the wedding reception for Curtis and Dawn Pohlman on Saturday night were Cory, Laurie, Aaron, Zachary and Abby Buxengard of Muskego, Wis.
Aimee Sanness and family provided treats for the September birthday fellowship following the worship service at Wilmington Church on Sunday.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., Sept. 20 – 9:30 a.m. Worship. Weather permitting, the service will be held on the church lawn. Bring a lawn chair. Rain location, inside the church.
Tues., Sept. 22 – Wilmington W-ELCA Do Day and business meeting at the church. Mission work of the ladies continues, especially in light of the August 4th Beirut, Lebanon explosion that destroyed three 40-foot shipping containers of Lutheran World Relief mission items, which were stored in the port.
These containers held more than 22,000 Mission Quilts, 100 cartons of School Kits, 300 cartons of Personal Care Kits and 125 cartons of Baby Care Kits that were ready for distribution to more than 24,000 people.
The monetary value of this loss is more than $623,000, PLUS the time quilters and kit-makers put into sewing and assembling these items. This monetary loss is small compared to the loss of life, but there are men, women and children who are struggling and really need these items.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative.
Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.