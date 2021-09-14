By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Darryl Oitzman, Mandi Cleven, Greg Middendorf, Lori Stoltz, and Blaine Liudahl on Sept. 18; Mark Gerard, Donella Griffin, Connie Schoh and Rodney Weiss on Sept. 19; Richie Meiners on Sept. 20; Laurie Engen and Creedence Weiss on Sept. 21; Nicole Ellis on Sept. 22; Gary Wiemerslage on Sept. 23; and Adam Guberud on Sept. 24.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Mike and Deanna (Vesterse) Solum 22 years on Sept. 18; Verdon and Mona (Sabanish) Olson 63 years, Wayne and Debbie (Gulbranson) Buxengard 46 years, and Russell and Karen (Tweeten) Larson 18 years on Sept. 20; Shawn and Tonya (Deters) Johnston 25 years, and Troy and Mindy (Buxengard) Norman 3 years on Sept. 21; Ben and Laura Thorson 20 years on Sept. 22; Mark and Dianne (Stoltz) Gerard 49 years, Pat and Beth (Ellingson) Pederson 32 years, and Todd and Patty (Bauer) Olerud 28 years on Sept. 23; Ryan and Jessica (Wiestner) Huberty 5 years on Sept. 24.
From August 29-31, Stuart and RuthAnn Dibley of Eitzen were in South Dakota. They attended a memorial service on August 30 for his brother, Leland Dibley, at Marion. Leland, age 92 of Stockton, CA, died March 29, 2020 and the memorial service was postponed because of COVID. Leland is survived by his four children, namely Allison, David, Michael and Bruce, two grandchildren, and a brother, Stuart.
Recent visitors of Glenn Kinneberg included Russell and Jody Kinneberg of Plymouth, MN, and Max and Jennifer Yardly and children of Edmond, OK.
The Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard house was a-buzz the weekend of Sept. 4-5, when all the kids and grandkids were home for a visit. They also attended the 110-year anniversary of the Pohlman home farm in Crooked Creek Valley near Freeburg. On Saturday evening Martin and Brenda Pohlman hosted the celebration with over 100 family and friends enjoying hayrides, evening meal, and quilt display.
Last Thursday Gary, Jan Lee, Allen, Celia, Marcus and Malia Buxengard, and Shawn, Tamitha, Garret and Gavin Peter enjoyed the annual tractor ride from Hesper to Mabel. Gary drove the Oliver 66 tractor that he and son Allen restored. It looks really sharp! Gary and sons Cory and Allen, and grandchildren Zachary and Celia drove Gary’s Oliver 66, Oliver 88 and Oliver 550 in the parades for Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days on Saturday and Sunday. This year’s celebration featured Oliver tractors.
Last Saturday afternoon, Jan Lee (Pohlman) Buxengard enjoyed getting together with fellow classmates of the Caledonia High School Class of 1964 on the patio of Good Times Restaurant in Caledonia.
Wilmington Church members with September birthdays were recognized following Sunday’s worship service. Treats were provided by Carol Ann Burtness.
Music in the Park:
At the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area:
Wednesday, September 15 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by BBG’s 4-7 p.m., music by Seven Rivers Jazz 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 22 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Wilmington Lutheran church 4-7 p.m., music by Joe Cody of Wilmington Township. It will be a Wilmington Evening all around!
Wednesday, September 29 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Trinity Lutheran Church, music by Charlie Warner 5-7 p.m.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, September 19 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Wednesday, September 21, W-ELCA business meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Noon lunch will be potluck. For a couple hours in the afternoon, the ladies will prepare for the following day Farmers’ Market meal, finish packing quilts and kits for the LWR Boxcar, tie quilts and roll bandages. It will be a busy day!
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
