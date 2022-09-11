Birthday wishes to Jill Britain, Darci Cleven, Amy Sylling and Darin Kampschroer on Sept. 16; Darryl Oitzman, Mandi Cleven, Greg Middendorf, Lori Stoltz and Blaine Liudahl on Sept. 18; Mark Gerard, Connie Schoh and Rodney Weiss on Sept. 19; Richie Meiners on Sept. 20; Laurie Engen and Creedence Weiss on Sept. 21.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Chad and Kelly (Melbostad) Rohland, 15 years on Sept. 15; Mike and Deanna (Vesterse) Solum, 23 years on Sept. 18; Verdon and Mona (Sabanish) Olson 64 years, Wayne and Debbie (Gulbranson) Buxengard 47 years, and Russell and Karen (Tweeten) Larson 19 years on Sept. 20; Shawn and Tonya (Deters) Johnston 26 years, and Troy and Mindy (Buxengard) Norman, four years on Sept. 21.
Members of Wilmington Gophers 4-H Club and Wilmington Lutheran Church delivered meals on wheels in Spring Grove the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2.
Congratulations to Darcy Thorson and Kody Moore on the birth of a son, Lennox Otto Moore on August 31 at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. The baby weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz., and measured 21 ¾ inches long. Lennox joins siblings Zander, Max, Amelia, and Isla at home. Grandparents are David and Donna Trehus.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Joyce Sanness, Mona Olson and daughter Brenda, Nancy Strike, Jan Lee Buxengard and Evie Morey met at Wilmington Church to make the apple and pumpkin desserts for serving the meal at Music in the Park the next evening.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard and grandsons Garret and Gavin Peter participated in the annual tractor ride from Hesper to Mabel last Thursday evening. Garret drove Grandpa Gary’s Oliver 550 for most of the ride.
Rainfall last Saturday dampened the Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days parade and resulted in cancelling the evening truck/tractor pull. Sunday was sunny and dry for the parade, events and activities.
Allen, Celia, Marcus and Malia Buxengard of rural La Crescent spent the weekend with Gary and Jan Lee, and attended the Mabel activities. They had four Oliver tractors at the show, including Gary’s 550, 60 and 66 and Allen’s 99.
Members of the Karl Sylling family also showed several John Deere tractors, the featured tractor of this year’s 70th anniversary celebration.
Legion Bar Bingo
The Spring Grove American Legion will restart bar bingo on Wednesday, Sept., 14 beginning at 7 p.m.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wednesday, Sept. 14: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church 4-7 p.m. and music by Cheech 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Smoke and Chrome 4-7 p.m. and music by Shawn Martin 5-7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Sept. 18 – 10 a.m. worship with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Tuesday, Sept. 20 – 10:30 a.m. W-ELCA business meeting with election of officers, followed by potluck lunch. For Do Day in the afternoon, the ladies will finish tying quilts and roll some bandages. The last of the quilts and kits made and assembled throughout the year will be packed up for Lutheran World Relief.
Sunday, Sept. 25 – 10 a.m. worship with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating, followed by September birthday fellowship. Aimee Johnson will host.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
