By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Kim Otterness and Travis Storlie on Sept. 4; Steve Buxengard and Addison Kessler on Sept. 5; Lisa Wiebke, Josh Myhre, Donna Trehus and Tyler Sobeck on Sept. 6; Scott Sanness and Autumn Bass on Sept. 7; Rachel Normann on Sept. 8; Keith Haugstad, Mike Middendorf, Kristine Myhre, Sam Ellingson and Amber Meiners on Sept. 9; and Brian Wiemerslage on Sept. 10.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Bradley and Jessica (Groby) Engen 9 years on Sept. 7; Jered and Jill (Brinkman) Buxengard 20 years on Sept. 8; Dick and Julie Amundson 44 years, and Peter and Lynda (Palen) Privet 21 years on Sept. 10.
Jered Buxengard of Bellechester spent the night of August 24 with his parents Gary and Jan Lee. For two days, he was working in La Crosse, removing the scaffold from the steeple of the Catholic Cathedral. The scaffold was over 300 feet up from the ground.
Last week was rather wet. At the Gary Buxengard farm, there was .6 inches of rainfall in the gauge for August 23; .2 inches for August 24; .9 inches for August 26, and 3.8 inches for August 27-28, coming to a total of 5.5 inches for the week.
Following the Wilmington Church worship service on Sunday, everyone helped to fill 104 school kits and enjoyed an ice cream treat afterwards. The kits were boxed up for Lutheran World Relief. This service activity was through “God’s Work, Our Hands”.
Music in the Park:
At the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area:
Wednesday, September 1- Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Simple Living Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m.; music by CBB Jazz Combo 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 8 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Houston County Cattlemen and Faith Lutheran Church 4-7 p.m., music by Ford and Marge Brevig 5-7 p.m.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Chair volleyball is played on Thursdays from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., following the senior dining meal in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in any day Monday through Friday, call the site manager by noon the day before at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for the meal. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, September 5 – 10 a.m. worship service and Holy Communion with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sunday, September 12 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
