By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Patty Olerud on October 9. Mary Wiemerslage on October 10; Craig Otterness, Leanne Benson and Gavin Peter on October 11; Beth Pederson and Isaac Griffin on October 12; Kristie Bass and Deb Harguth on October 13; Karla Cuff on October 14; and Dan Loomis on October 15.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Chad and Berklee (Oas) Tilleraas one year on October 11; Doug and Elsa (Arnold) Condon seven years on October 15.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., October 11 – 9:30 a.m. worship with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. The service will be held in the church sanctuary and social distancing will be maintained.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.