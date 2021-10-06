By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
Birthday wishes to Patty Olerud on October 9; Mary Wiemerslage on October 10; Craig Otterness, Gavin Peter and Leanne Benson on October 11; Beth Pederson and Isaac Griffin on October 12; Kristie Bass and Debbie Harguth on October 13; Karla Cuff on October 14; and Dan Loomis on October 15.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Chad and Berklee (Oas) Tilleraas 2 years on October 11; Doug and Elsa (Arnold) Condon 8 years on October 15.
The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen will be singing during the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, October 10 at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen.
Music in the Park:
At the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area:
Wednesday, October 6 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Houston County Cattlemen 4-7 p.m., music by Patrick Longmire.
Wednesday, October 13 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Smoke and Chrome, music by DJ Joe Deschler 5-7 p.m. This will be the last date for this very successful Wednesday season.
Bloodmobile in Spring Grove
The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in Spring Grove on Thurs., October 7 at the Fest Building from 1-7 p.m. Masks will be required at the site. An appointment can be made by visiting www.redcrossblood.org, finding the Spring Grove drive usually by entering the zip code. Click on the time you would prefer. You may also call Carol Rustad at 507-498-3416 to set up an appointment.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, October 10 – 9:30 a.m. (NOTE time change for this Sunday only.) worship service. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sunday, October 10 - Annual Meatball Dinner will be drive thru only at the Fest Building serving 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone welcome! See ad elsewhere in this newspaper.
Sunday, October 17 – 10 a.m. worship service.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
