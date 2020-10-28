By Jan Lee Buxengard

Special to The Caledonia Argus

Birthday wishes to Judy Ashbacher on October 31; Chad Rohland on November 1; Kathrine Myrah and Nora Soland on November 2; Janine Engen, Andrea Thomas and Kinsley Bergey on November 3; Daniel Morken, Carter Holty, Charles Myhre, Luke VanCleave and Eric Myhre on November 4; Leah Cody, Jessica Kohnen and Carson Gerard on November 5.

Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jay and Alisa (Kraabel) Braaten 25 years, and Tim and Andrea (Cleven) DeWall 20 years on November 4; Brian and Lyn (Johnson) Solberg 26 years on November 5.

Reminder of the Houston County Board of Commissioners public hearing on Tues., October 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the County Justice Center building. 

The board will be considering an increase in the solid waste fee charged to townships and cities, as well as establishing a fee for chloride treatment on county and township gravel roads.

Josh, Aimee, Olaf and Henrik Johnson enjoyed several days visiting sites in South Dakota, including the Corn Palace, Wall Drug, Deadwood and Mount Rushmore.

Get well wishes to LeRoy Williams, who has been hospitalized.

Wilmington Lutheran Church news:

Sun., November 1 – All Saints Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m.

Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.

