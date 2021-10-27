By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Judy Ashbacher on Oct. 31; Chad Rohland on Nov. 1; Kathrine Skogen Myrah and Nora Soland on Nov. 2; Janine Engen, Andrea Thomas and Linsley Bergey on Nov. 3; Daniel Morken, Carter Holty, Charles Myhre, Luke VanCleave and Eric Myhre on Nov. 4; Leah Cody, Jessica Kohnen and Carson Gerard on Nov. 5.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Tim and Andrea (Cleven) DeWall, 21 years on Nov. 4; Brian and Lyn (Johnson) Solberg, 27 years on Nov. 5.
Wilmington Church members who delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove the week of October 18-22 were Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Keith and Carrie Haugstad, Carol Ann Burtness and LeRoy Williams, Evie Morey and Nancy Strike, Tamitha, Garret and Gavin Peter.
Thursday through Saturday last week, Jered and Ella Buxengard of Bellechester visited at the Gary Buxengard farm. Ella participated in the youth deer hunt, but unfortunately never saw a deer while hunting at the Winnefred Buxengard farm.
Wilmington Church Council met following the Sun., October 24th worship service. In attendance were Kevin Anderson, Gary Buxengard, Keith Haugstad, Don Ingvalson, Josh Myhre, David Trehus and Pastor Steven Meyer.
Last Saturday afternoon, Jan Lee Buxengard attended the funeral of Phyllis (Meinzer) Pille-Kelley, age 102 years, at the Community Church of Hokah. Phyllis was the niece of Richard Albrecht, Jan Lee’s grandfather.
Last Saturday evening, Gary, Jan Lee, Jered and Ella Buxengard were among attendees for the combined birthday party for Garret and Gavin at the Shawn and Tamitha Peter home in rural Mabel.
Get well wishes to Kenneth Anderson, who is hospitalized at Mayo Health System in La Crosse.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., October 31 – Reformation Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
