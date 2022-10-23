Birthday wishes to Jason Strike on Oct. 27; Steve Guberud, Carol Ann Burtness, Ashley Farley and Caleb Griffin on Oct. 28; Floyd Strinmeon and Robert Cuff on Oct. 29; Judy Ashbacher on Oct. 31; Chad Rohland on Nov. 1; Kathrine Skogen Myrah and Nora Soland on Nov. 2.
No wedding anniversary honorees to report this week.
St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen is hosting a Harvest Supper on Wednesday, Oct. 26 beginning at 5 p.m.
Wilmington Church members who delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove the week of Oct. 17-21 were Carol Ann Burtness, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Keith and Carrie Haugstad, Don Ingvalson, Evie Morey and Nancy Strike.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Thomas Monson, age 41, who passed away Oct. 12 at United Hospital in St. Paul. A visitation was held Oct/ 22 at Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove.
Jered and Ella Buxengard of Bellechester spent several days last week at the Gary Buxengard farm. Ella participated in the youth deer hunt, but was disappointed in not even seeing a deer. Allen and Celia visited for part of last Saturday. Also participating in the youth hunt, Celia shot a deer on Sunday morning near their farm in rural La Crescent.
Joyce Sanness hosted the celebration of October birthdays following Wilmington Church worship last Sunday. The W-ELCA business meeting was also held with Gretchen Anderson, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Eleanor Engen, Carrie Haugstad, and Joyce Sanness attending.
Legion Bar Bingo
The Spring Grove American Legion has bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Saturday, Oct. 29 – Immanuel church is hosting a W-ELCA Retreat from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Immanuel. Register by Oct. 24.
Sunday, Oct. 30 – Reformation Sunday - 10 a.m. worship service with Communion. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Sunday, Nov. 6 – All Saints Sunday – 10 a.m. worship with Communion. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating. On this day those who have passed away during the past year (since All Saints Sunday, 2021) will be remembered. Provide names to the church office to be included in the bulletin.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.