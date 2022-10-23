Birthday wishes to Jason Strike on Oct. 27; Steve Guberud, Carol Ann Burtness, Ashley Farley and Caleb Griffin on Oct. 28; Floyd Strinmeon and Robert Cuff on Oct. 29; Judy Ashbacher on Oct. 31; Chad Rohland on Nov. 1; Kathrine Skogen Myrah and Nora Soland on Nov. 2.

No wedding anniversary honorees to report this week.

Load comments