By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Addison Sanness on Ocober 24; Amelia Thorson on October 25; David Myrah, Kim Sanness, Denise Wiemerslage, Carol Horn, Keith Meiners, Jordan Olerud, Maya Johnston and Maddison Rosol on October 26; Jason Strike on October 27; Steve Guberud, Carol Ann Burtness, Ashley Farley and Caleb Griffin on October 28; Floyd Strinmoen and Robert Cuff on October 29.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Kristine Morken-Honl and Brad Honl 27 years on October 23; Shawn and Tamitha (Buxengard) Peter11 years on October 24; Dustin and Abby (Myhre) Rosol on October 26.
Weather has been cooperating for gathering in the harvest. Be cautious of farm implements and deer on the roadways.
Correction: It was Don Ingvalson and son Devon, not Eric, who recently visited Jessie Ingvalson and husband Charlie Elverson at Rigby, Idaho.
Carol Ann Burtness hosted the October birthday fellowship following Wilmington Church worship on October 18. And, the W-ELCA met for a business meeting.
Those in attendance were Gretchen Anderson, Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Carolyn Haugstad, Evie Morey, Naomi Myhre, Tamitha Peter and Pastor Kris Fahey.
Totals of mission work the ladies have accomplished for the year include: 40 quilts, 73 personal care kits, 49 baby care kits, 83 school kits, and 219 rolled bandages.
Jered, Owen and Ella Buxengard of Bellechester, Minn. spent Thursday through Sunday in the area for the youth deer hunt.
Thirteen-year-old Ella was proud to got her first deer! Allen, Celia, Marcus and Malia Buxengard of rural La Crescent also spent a couple days at the Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard farm.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., October 25 – Reformation Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
