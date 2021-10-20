By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Addison Sanness on October 24; Amelia Thorson on Oct. 25; David Myrah, Kim Sanness, Denise Wiemerslage, Carol Horn, Keith Meiners, Jordan Olerud, Maya Johnston and Maddison Rosol on October 26; Jason Strike on October 27; Steve Guberud, Carol Ann Burtness, Ashley Farley and Caleb Griffin on October 28; Floyd Strinmoen and Robert Cuff on October 29.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Brad Honl and Kristine Morken-Honl, 28 years on October 23; Shawn and Tamitha (Buxengard) Peter, 12 years on October 24.
Mange tusen takk (many thousand thanks) to everyone who donated, worked, contributed and/or ate at the drive-thru meatball dinner at the Spring Grove Fest Building on October 10. Sponsored by Wilmington Church, a total of 591 meals were served.
Diana and Ken Rask hosted the October birthday fellowship following the worship service at Wilmington on Sunday.
The Wilmington W-ELCA met following the worship service on Sunday. In attendance were Gretchen Anderson, Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Carolyn Haugstad, Evie Morey, Mona Olson, Tamitha Peter and Joyce Sanness.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
October 18-22 – Members volunteer to deliver Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove.
Tues., October 19 –W-ELCA to provide prizes for Bingo at Tweeten Healthcare Center.
Sun., October 24 – 10 a.m. worship with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Sun., October 24 - Church Council meeting to follow the worship service.
Sun., October 31 – 10 a.m. worship with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
