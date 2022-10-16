Birthday wishes to Amelia Thorson on Oct. 25; David Myrah, Kim Sanness, Denise Wiemerslage, Carol Horn, Keith Meiners, Jordan Olerud, Maya Johnston and Maddison Rosol on Oct. 26.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to David and Kathy Myrah, 34 years on Oct. 22; Brad Honl and Kristine Morken-Honl, 29 years on Oct. 23; Shawn and Tamitha (Buxengard) Peter, 13 years on Oct. 24.
Get well wishes to LeRoy Williams, who is at Tweeten Health Care Center.
Gary Buxengard sang with the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen last Saturday at the Barbershop Harmony Society Land O’Lakes fall competition in Bloomington. Results are not yet known.
St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen is hosting a Harvest Supper on Wednesday, Oct. 26 beginning at 5 p.m.
On Sunday afternoon, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard enjoyed the annual hymn sing at Peace Church of Crooked Creek.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Thomas Monson, who passed away last week. Arrangements are pending with Roble Funeral Home.
Legion Bar Bingo
The Spring Grove American Legion has bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news
Sunday, Oct. 23 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating. Following the service, birthday fellowship (postponed from last week), hosted by Joyce Sanness and W-ELCA business meeting.
Sunday, Oct. 30 – Reformation Sunday - 10 a.m. worship service with Communion. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.