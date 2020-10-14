By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Kerry Sanness on October 16; Stanley Engen on October 18; and Phil Griffin on October 19.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Pete and Shari (Hagen) Wennes on October 17; Brad and Amy (Kruse) Hoscheit 17 years on October 18; Dan and Sharon (Myhre) Loomis 18 years, and Brandon and Kati (Tweeten) Bergey 6 years on October 19; David and Kathy Myrah 32 years on October 22.
Hope you are enjoying the beautiful and vibrant fall colors all around us. And, farmers have been blessed with nice, dry fall weather to gather in the soybean and corn crops.
Thank you to Pastor Lane Zaffke for conducting the worship service at Wilmington Church last Sunday, and for sharing his musical talent by playing the violin along with the hymns.
Recently, Don and Eric Ingvalson traveled westward to visit with Jessie Ingvalson and husband Charlie Elverson at Rigby, Idaho. They enjoyed the beautiful sites and scenery, and also did some hiking.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., October 18 – 9:30 a.m. worship. If the temperature is 50 or more degrees, and not raining, the service will be held on the church lawn, otherwise it will be in the church sanctuary. Social distancing will be maintained. Members with an October birthday will be recognized during fellowship time following the service. Also, the W-ELCA will have a short business meeting, including election of officers.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
