Birthday wishes to Kristie Bass and Deb Harguth on Oct. 13; Karla Cuff on Oct. 14; Dan Loomis on Oct. 15; Kerry Sanness on Oct. 16; and Phil Griffin on Oct. 19.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Doug and Elsa (Arnold) Condon, 9 years on Oct. 15; Pete and Shari (Hagen) Wennes on Oct. 17; Brad and Amy (Kruse) Hoscheit, 19 years, and Brandon and Kati (Tweeten) Bergey, 8 years, on Oct. 18; Dan and Sharon (Myhre) Loomis 20 years on Oct. 19.
The Wilmington Church Council met following worship on Oct. 2. Present were Gretchen Anderson, Keith Haugstad, Don Ingvalson and David Trehus.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard recently attended the USS Goldsborough DDG 20 reunion at Tucson, Arizona. Total attendance was 79, including 39 crew members who served on the ship sometime during its 1963-1993 service.
Get well wishes to LeRoy Williams, who was recently hospitalized and recuperating at Tweeten Health Care Center.
Last Sunday, 85 people attended a Norwegian Uff Da worship service hosted by Wilmington Lutheran Church and officiated by Pastor Rolf Svanoe of Decorah. Giants of the Earth of Spring Grove planned the event and provided morning coffee. The Wilmington W-ELCA provided a noon luncheon.
Russell and Jody Kinneberg of Plymouth, Minnesota spent the weekend with Glenn and attended the worship service at Wilmington Church on Sunday.
Legion Bar Bingo
The Spring Grove American Legion has bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wednesday, Oct. 12 – On Maple Drive, last of the season for the Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. The Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce are the food vendor 4-7 p.m., and Joe Cody will provide music 5-7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Oct. 16 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. Following the service, birthday fellowship, hosted by Joyce Sanness and W-ELCA business meeting.
Sunday, Oct. 23 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
