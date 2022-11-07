Birthday wishes to Henry Kessler on Nov. 10; Elaine Wiebke, Darcy Thorson and Trisha Storlie on Nov. 11; Signe Roble, John Morken and Vernon Fruechte on Nov. 12; John Troendle, Leo Troendle and Becky Newgaard on Nov. 13; Margaret Ranzenberger, Lynn Susag and Tanner Sanness on Nov. 14; Ruth Quinnell and Aaron Buxengard on Nov. 15.
Wedding anniversary are extended to Joe Kessler and Lisa Myhre 16 years on Nov. 11.
Lennox Otto Moore, son of Kody Moore and Darcy Thorson, was baptized Sunday, Nov. 6 during the Wilmington Lutheran Church worship service. The baby’s sponsors are Keli Tornstrom and Korey Moore. Pastor Steve Meyer officiated.
Last Saturday night, Winnie Buxengard celebrated her 95 birthday with family members at Little Miami in Freeburg. They included: Gary, Jan Lee, Bill, Leland, Cory, Allen, Jered, Tamitha, Owen, Zach, Nina, Kaden, Adam and Kallan.
Cory and Zach Buxengard of Muskego, WI, and Jered and Owen from Bellechester, MN stayed at the Gary Buxengard farm last weekend while hunting deer in the area.
Legion Bar Bingo
The Spring Grove American Legion has bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Nov. 13 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Chris Hallemeier officiating. There will be a special recognition of veterans. Following the service, Diana Rask will host the November birthday and veteran fellowship.
Tuesday, Nov. 15 – W-ELCA will meet at the church at noon with a brunch-lunch. A business meeting will follow. Members are reminded to bring their Thank offering.
Sunday, Nov. 20 – 10 a.m. worship service – A Review of the Church Year (hymns and readings from each season of the Church Year).
Wednesday, Nov. 23 – 7 p.m. - Thanksgiving Eve worship service of Wilmington and St. Luke’s Churches AT ST. LUKE’S in Eitzen. Anyone interested in singing in a combined choir for the service, with practice beginning at 6 p.m. to sing at the 7 p.m. service, should contact Jan Lee Buxengard for a copy of the music.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
