By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Gwen Allen and Karen Solum on Nov. 6; Julie Zmolek, Damian Landsom, Bonnie Solberg, Mark Tewes, and Brock Engen on Nov. 8; Henry Kessler on Nov. 10; Elaine Wiebke, Darcy Thorson and Trisha Storlie on Nov. 11; Signe Roble, John Morken and Vernon Fruechte on Nov. 12.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Patrick and Alisha (Kruckow) Eiken 12 years on Nov. 8; Stanley and Eleanor (Skifton) Engen 63 years on Nov. 9; Joe Kessler and Lisa Myhre 14 years on Nov. 11.
During the All Saints Sunday worship service at Wilmington Church on Nov. 1, candles were lit on the altar for the new saints in the church triumphant, including Marion Anderson, Tom Bulman, Leland Myhre, Wilfred Pohlman, Paul Tewes, and Lucille Wilhelmson. In addition, candles on a table could be lit for remembering others.
At the end of the worship service on Nov. 1, Pastor Kris Fahey, interim pastor at Wilmington Church, announced her upcoming retirement, with her last service to be on November 22.
Get well wishes to LeRoy Williams, who is at Caledonia Care and Rehab for physical therapy.
Veterans Day: The annual Veterans Day program by the Spring Grove American Legion will take place on Wed., November 11 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Spring Grove Fest Building.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., November 8 – 9:30 a.m. worship service, including honoring veterans of the congregation. Following the service, Joyce Sanness will host fellowship time to celebrate November birthdays and recognize veterans.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.