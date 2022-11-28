Birthday wishes to Spenser Privet and Grace Myhre on Dec. 2; Karen Sanness, Peter Selness and Claire Amundson on Dec. 3; Lawrence Knutson, Gary Bristle and Karla Tweeten on Dec. 4; Greg Sanness and Dan Oehmigen on Dec. 6; and Loren Lapham on Dec. 7.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Josh and Aimee Sanness) Johnson, 21 years on Dec. 1; Nicholas and Ashley (Myhre) Farley, 9 years on Dec. 7.
The Spring Grove American Legion has bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Christmas at the Spring Grove Fest Building
Wednesday, Dec. 14. Music by the school jazz band. Singing by the senior high choir and preschoolers. Craft/bakery vendors 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. And, Santa Claus is coming to town – bring your kids. Pork chop dinner at noon, with potatoes, gravy, coleslaw and rolls by Red’s IGA.
Suggested donation of $13. Carry-outs are available at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by Dec. 5 to Annette at (507) 458-4046, or leave a message at 507-498-3385 with name, phone number and number of meals. Proceeds will benefit Semcac Senior Dining and the Spring Grove Music Boosters.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Dec. 4 – 10 a.m. worship service and Communion. Second Sunday of Advent. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Dec. 6 or 7? – W-ELCA will meet at 1 p.m. for a business meeting, end-of-the-year disbursement of donations/funds, election of officers and some Christmas fun. Each attendee bring ONE snack.
Sunday, Dec. 11 – 10 a.m. Christmas Celebration, including lessons carols, music by the church youth, games, brunch, food, etc. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
