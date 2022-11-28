Birthday wishes to Spenser Privet and Grace Myhre on Dec. 2; Karen Sanness, Peter Selness and Claire Amundson on Dec. 3; Lawrence Knutson, Gary Bristle and Karla Tweeten on Dec. 4; Greg Sanness and Dan Oehmigen on Dec. 6; and Loren Lapham on Dec. 7.

Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Josh and Aimee Sanness) Johnson, 21 years on Dec. 1; Nicholas and Ashley (Myhre) Farley, 9 years on Dec. 7.

Load comments