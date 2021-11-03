By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Gwen Allen and Karen Solum on Nov. 6; Julie Zmolek, Damian Landsom, Bonnie Solberg, Mark Tewes and Brock Engen on Nov. 8; Henry Kessler on Nov. 10; Elaine Wiebke, Darcy Thorson and Trisha Storlie on Nov. 11; Signe Roble, John Morken and Vernon Fruechte on Nov. 12.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Patrick and Alisha (Kruckow) Eiken, 13 years on Nov. 7; Stanley and Eleanor (Skifton) Engen, 64 years on Nov. 9; Joe Kessler and Lisa Myhre, 15 years on Nov. 11.
Recently, Glenn Kinneberg attended the funeral for Flying Farmer friend, Walter Christiansen, at Plainview, Minn.
On October 26, Gary Buxengard, Carlyn Kraabel, Fordyce and Marge Brevig of Spring Grove American Legion Post 249 attended the meeting of the Houston County Council of the American Legion, which was hosted by the Houston Post.
Last Saturday evening, Glenn, Russell and Jody Kinneberg attended the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame induction in Minneapolis. It was two years ago that Glenn was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Semcac will have a Thanksgiving Meal on Tues., Nov. 16. Must call the dining site manager by noon on Fri., Nov. 12 to sign up.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., November 7 – All Saints Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service led by Gary Buxengard and with a pre-recorded sermon provided by Pastor Steven Meyer.
Sun., November 14 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
