By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Adam Wiemerslage on Nov. 27; John Meyer, Alisha Selness, Mikal Sylling, Jonathan Zotalis and Kristine Morken-Honl on Nov. 28; Lucy Voight on Nov. 29; Cyril Troendle on Nov. 30; Spenser Privet and Grace Myhre on Dec. 2; Karen Sanness, Peter Selness and Claire Amundson on Dec. 3.
Wedding anniversaries greetings are extended to Karl and Marilyn (Hemmes) Sylling 55 years, and Brent and Becky Newgaard 21 years on Nov. 27; Tim and Alison (Guberud) Gundersen 28 years on Nov. 28; Josh and Aimee (Sanness) Johnson 19 years on Dec. 1.
Sincere sympathy to the Steve Fruechte and Kay Paulson families on the death of their father, Arnold Fruechte, 91, on November 15. Due to the current health situation, there will be no service or visitation. Arnold’s family will celebrate his life with a private memorial service.
Following a ZOOM joint council meeting with Immanuel on Nov. 18, the Wilmington Church Council held their meeting with Council members Gretchen and Kevin Anderson, Gary Buxengard, Joyce Sanness, David Trehus, and videographer Olaf Johnson participating.
The Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church last Thursday afternoon for a business meeting and Thankoffering service, and also tied a fleece blanket. In attendance were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Evie Morey, Naomi Myhre, Mona Olson, and Harriet Qualey. Mona provided afternoon lunch.
The Sunday, November 22 worship service at Wilmington Lutheran Church was the last Sunday for Pastor Kristine Fahey, who is retiring from the ministry. She served a year and a half as interim pastor for the congregation. The council president Gretchen Anderson and W-ELCA president Carol Ann Burtness presented Pastor Fahey with parting gifts and, everyone extended best wishes in the next stage of her life.
Following the regular worship service, Pastor Kristine Fahey officiated at the First Communion for fifth graders Max Thorson and Caden Gerard. The ceremony was attended by family members.
With the COVID-19 restrictions, there isn’t much happening these days. It’s important that you wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Eve. Two options to worship: attend the joint service at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen at 7 p.m. Social Distancing and masks are requested. You do not need to sign up in advance. The other option is to view a Thanksgiving litany with prayers and readings by Pastor Kris Fahey on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook.
Sun., November 29 – NO WORSHIP SERVICE.
Tues., December 1 – 1 p.m. W-ELCA meeting to disburse end-of-the-year funds. Carrie Haugstad and Carol Ann Burtness will provide treats afterwards.
Because of the uncertainty of week-to-week worship services due to availability of supply pastors, Wilmington Church announcements will be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website. And, also on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN Facebook site and the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
