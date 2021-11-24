By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
Birthday wishes to Adam Wiemerslage on Nov. 27; John Meyer, Alisha Selness, Mikal Sylling, Jonathan Zotalis and Kristine Morken-Honl on Nov. 28; Lucy Voight on Nov. 29; Cyril Troendle on Nov. 30; Spenser Privet and Grace Myhre on Dec. 2; Karen Sanness, Peter Selness and Claire Amundson on Dec. 3.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Karl and Marilyn (Hemmes) Sylling 56 years, and Brent and Becky Newgaard 22 years on Nov. 27; Tim and Alison (Guberud) Gundersen, 29 years on Nov. 28; Josh and Aimee (Sanness) Johnson, 20 years on Dec. 1.
Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church for a business meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Present were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Carolyn Haugstad, Evie Morey, Mona Olson, and Harriet Qualey.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No chair volleyball on Thanksgiving Day.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Thanksgiving Eve - Wed., Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. – Wilmington and St. Luke’s Churches - joint worship service hosted by ST. LUKE’S CHURCH in Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate.
Sun., Nov. 28 – 1st Sunday in Advent - 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Sun., Dec. 5 – 2nd Sunday in Advent – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sun., Dec. 12 – 3rd Sunday in Advent – 10 a.m. Lessons, Carols and Christmas Program worship, followed by brunch, games and activities. Joyce Sanness is on the planning committee for the brunch. Please RSVP to her at 498-3995.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
