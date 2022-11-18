Birthday wishes to Matthew Schoh on Nov. 25; Phillip Guillien on Nov. 26; Adam Wiemerslage on Nov. 27; John Meyer, Alisha Selness, Mikal Sylling, Jonathan Zotalis and Kristine Morken-Honl on Nov. 28; Lucy Voight on Nov. 29; Cyril Troendle and Autumn Petersen on Nov. 30.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Gary and Mary Friemann on Nov. 24; Karl and Marilyn (Hemmes) Sylling, 57 years, and Brent and Becky Newgaard, 23 years on Nov. 27; Tim and Alison (Guberud) Gundersen, 30 years on Nov. 28.
Legion Bar Bingo
The Spring Grove American Legion has bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m. NOTE: NO Bingo on Nov. 23 in observance of Thanksgiving Eve.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wednesday, Nov. 23 – 7 p.m. - Thanksgiving Eve worship service of Wilmington and St. Luke’s Churches AT ST. LUKE’S in Eitzen, with Pastor Michael McCann officiating. Anyone interested in singing in a combined choir for the service, will practice beginning at 6 p.m. to sing at the 7 p.m. service. Contact Jan Lee Buxengard for a copy of the music.
Sunday, Nov. 27 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
