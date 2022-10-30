Birthday wishes to Janine Engen, Andrea Thomas and Kinsley Bergey on Nov. 3; Daniel Morken, Carter Holty, Charles Myhre, Luke VanCleave and Eric Myhre on Nov. 4; Leah Cody, Jessica Kohnen and Carson Gerard on Nov. 5; Julie Zmolek, Damian Landsom, Bonnie Solberg, Mark Tewes and Brock Engen on Nov. 8.
Wedding anniversary are extended to Jay and Alisa (Kraabel) Braaten, 27 years, and Tim and Andrea (Cleven) DeWall, 22 years on Nov. 4; Brian and Lyn (Johnson) Solberg, 28 years on Nov. 5; Patrick and Alisha (Kruckow) Eiken, 14 years on Nov. 7.
The afternoon of Oct. 25, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard enjoyed visiting with Marie (Buxengard) Hanson at Aase Haugen Nursing Home in Decorah.
Congratulations to the Spring Grove Lions football team on their 47-6 win over Grand Meadow last Saturday.
Last Saturday, Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard represented Wilmington at the W-ELCA Retreat at Immanuel Church in Caledonia. Rocky Danielson was the leader.
Legion Bar Bingo
The Spring Grove American Legion has bar bingo on Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, Nov. 6 – All Saints Sunday – 10 a.m. worship with Communion and a baptism. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating. On this day those who have passed away during the past year (since All Saints Sunday, 2021) will be remembered. Please provide names to the church office to be included in the bulletin.
Sunday, Nov. 13 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Chris Hallemeier officiating. Veterans will be recognized. Following the service, Diana Rask will host the November birthday fellowship.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
